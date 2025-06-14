King Yella Reportedly Arrested In Las Vegas On Unknown Charges

King Yella has found himself in a lot of trouble and altercations over the years and this reported arrest adds to that long list.

Rapper King Yella has reportedly just run into some more legal trouble. Per a social media post by No Jumper, the Chicago native was arrested in Las Vegas. However, that's unfortunately all we can really say at this point.

At the time of writing, the charges on King Yella are unknown. But he did speak out following the report over the phone with a friend. "The system done locked me down again," he said. "I'll be back man. I love all of my supporters and all of the real ones. I'll be home soon."

He then goes on to say that "it could have been something else, but it is what it is. I love y'all man pray for me man." The drill MC concluded saying, "Free King Yella, free King Yella!"

Hopefully, more information comes out sooner than later on his situation. But for now, all we can do is wait for updates.

But this arrest follows a long line of past run-ins with the law. His most recent stint was three years behind bars, which concluded in 2021. Per VLAD TV, he was arrested in 2018, initially on charges of domestic battery by strangulation, coercion with force or threat of force, and child abuse or neglect. 

Who Is King Yella?

However, what actually got him locked up in the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Las Vegas was an attempted burglary charge.

But even though things were looking good, Yella found himself in jail after breaking rules at a halfway house. Per the outlet, he was posting too much on social media. That news broke in late October 2021.

But it hasn't just been legal problems that have mired the artist's career. He's also found himself in plenty of beefs with the likes of Cardi B, Lil Durk, and most recently, Skinnyfromthe9, an affiliate of Durk.

That latter was pretty murky situation as Yella was allegedly upset with is former friend Skinny for being around someone who dissed him on a track. Skinny replied on social media, alleging that he could have hurt Yella as Durk allegedly instructed him to do. However, he chose not to.

