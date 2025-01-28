Skinnyfromthe9 Claims That Lil Durk Tried To Convince Him To "Backdoor" King Yella

Skinnyfromthe9, a rapper from New Jersey, continues to find himself in the middle of some sort of issue. Throughout his career, he's been accused of snitching, was arrested in 2019 for kidnapping and assault, and was supposedly homeless in late 2023. Now, it appears he's got a problem with Chicago rapper King Yella who doesn't have the most secure relationship with Lil Durk. That point is important because Skinnyfromthe9 claims he's in cahoots with the drill artist. Overall, King Yella is not happy with Skinny right now perhaps due to the latter's ties to Durk.

How close Skinny is with the OTF member is not 100 percent clear, but Yella has had beef with Durk. The alleged murder-for-hire suspect dissed him on a 2023 track called "Grandson" and that set off Yella. "@LILDURK U A B****," he wrote over his response video. That tense history is certainly a potential reason as to why Yella has a problem with Skinnyfromthe9 hanging around Durk. But we want to be clear that this is purely speculation and us trying to piece things together.

Skinnyfromthe9 Swears He Could've Hurt King Yella But Didn't

Due to Yella being so furious, Skinnyfromthe9 tried to explain himself and set the record straight. However, it seems he's not totally interested in fixing things with Yella at the moment. "Y'all telling n****s you don't f*** with me, I don't f*** with you, bro," he began in his video." He then goes on to claim that, "If I wanted something to happen to you, it already been happen, bro."