50 Cent Trolls His Alleged Assault Victim's Attorney With Throwback Pictures

BY Cole Blake 2.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times
The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent has jokes about the situation.

50 Cent doesn't appear to be fazed by the lawsuit he's facing from a photographer who accuses him of allegedly assaulting him during a book signing at The Grove in Los Angeles in September 2024. Taking to Instagram on Monday night, 50 trolled the man's lawyer, Gloria Allred. In doing so, he shared a photo of himself with the attorney while implying she's an ambulance chaser.

“The moment I realized I don’t like lawyers,” he captioned the photo. “Gloria you should know better, chase a different ambulance.” He followed that up with another photo of them together as well as a statement from his attorneys. He wrote in the second post: “Gloria you’re not gonna get any money from me that way, but if you call me I’ll take you to dinner. LOL .”

Read More: 50 Cent Tells Diddy To Stay Away From Him After $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit

50 Cent Calls Out Gloria Allred

On a more serious note, 50 also shared a statement from his legal team. It reads: “[50 Cent] has neither been served with or seen a filed copy of a lawsuit filed by Ms. Allred’s firm. However, if and when such a frivolous claim is filed and served, rest assured that Mr. Jackson’s legal team will swiftly move to dismiss the matter and seek the maximum costs, fees, sanctions and other remedies that are available under law. [50 Cent] is not alleged to be the driver of the vehicle or even the individual who the Plaintiff paparazzi alleges opened the door as he charged a vehicle as it drove away from the bookstore.”

50 Cent Shares Statement From His Attorney

As for the alleged assault, the man, Guadalupe De Los Santos, claims he pulled up next to 50's SUV at a red light while riding on a scooter after the book signing. The rapper's passenger side front door allegedly swung open and knocked him off the scooter. Check out 50 Cent's antics on social media below.

Read More: 50 Cent Reminds Fans He Runs New York With Impressive New Streaming Title

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Invest Fest 2024 Music 50 Cent Accused Of Assaulting Man With SUV Door In New Lawsuit 1236
Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images Music 50 Cent Invited DaBaby To Join Him On Rolling Loud New York Stage 15.1K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 685
"BMF" Season 2 Premiere - Red Carpet Music 50 Cent Teams With Ben Crump For Legal Battle With Spirits Company 663