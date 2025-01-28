50 Cent Trolls His Alleged Assault Victim's Attorney With Throwback Pictures

50 Cent doesn't appear to be fazed by the lawsuit he's facing from a photographer who accuses him of allegedly assaulting him during a book signing at The Grove in Los Angeles in September 2024. Taking to Instagram on Monday night, 50 trolled the man's lawyer, Gloria Allred. In doing so, he shared a photo of himself with the attorney while implying she's an ambulance chaser.

“The moment I realized I don’t like lawyers,” he captioned the photo. “Gloria you should know better, chase a different ambulance.” He followed that up with another photo of them together as well as a statement from his attorneys. He wrote in the second post: “Gloria you’re not gonna get any money from me that way, but if you call me I’ll take you to dinner. LOL .”

50 Cent Calls Out Gloria Allred

On a more serious note, 50 also shared a statement from his legal team. It reads: “[50 Cent] has neither been served with or seen a filed copy of a lawsuit filed by Ms. Allred’s firm. However, if and when such a frivolous claim is filed and served, rest assured that Mr. Jackson’s legal team will swiftly move to dismiss the matter and seek the maximum costs, fees, sanctions and other remedies that are available under law. [50 Cent] is not alleged to be the driver of the vehicle or even the individual who the Plaintiff paparazzi alleges opened the door as he charged a vehicle as it drove away from the bookstore.”

50 Cent Shares Statement From His Attorney

As for the alleged assault, the man, Guadalupe De Los Santos, claims he pulled up next to 50's SUV at a red light while riding on a scooter after the book signing. The rapper's passenger side front door allegedly swung open and knocked him off the scooter. Check out 50 Cent's antics on social media below.