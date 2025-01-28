50 Cent Accused Of Assaulting Man With SUV Door In New Lawsuit

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson speaks onstage during Day 3 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
50 has already started trolling.

50 Cent has been involved in several legal dramas over the years. He's sued and been sued countless too many times for casual times to count. The number got even bigger on Monday, though. 50 Cent was slapped with a lawsuit by a man named Guadalupe De Los Santos. The man claims that the rapper went out of his way to attack him at the Grove in Los Angeles. He accused 50 of using the doors of an SUV to physically assault him, and urging his "goons" to do the same, according to TMZ.

De Los Santos alleges that the assault took place on September 11, 2024. He attended a book signing event to snag video footage of 50 Cent. Upon leaving the Grove on a scooter, however, De Los Santos said 50 Cent's SUV truck pulled up next to him. The car's passenger side front door allegedly flew open and struck De Los Santos in the left side of the leg. He was allegedly knocked off his scooter. The victim claims that his scooter was damaged beyond repair. He also claimed that he suffered bodily injuries as a result of hitting the pavement.

50 Cent Mocked The Lawyer Representing His Accuser

Gloria Allred is representing De Los Santos. 50 Cent has made it clear that he is not concerned with the suit, however. The rapper posted a photo with Allred and mocked her practice. "The moment I realized I don't like lawyers," 50 wrote in the Instagram caption. "Gloria you should know better, chase a different ambulance." The rapper also issued a denial through his own legal team. "Mr. Jackson has neither been served with or seen a filed copy of a lawsuit filed by Ms. Allred’s firm," the statement read. "However, if and when such a frivolous claim is filed and served, rest assured that Mr. Jackson’s legal team will swiftly move to dismiss the matter."

50 Cent's legal team already began to poke holes in De Los Santos' story. He was not the driver of the SUV, nor was he the one who allegedly opened the SUV door. The rapper's flippant attitude toward the Allred firm further suggests his confidence. De Los Santos is seeking damages due to his injuries. The man claims his medical bills and injuries have caused him to miss work. 50 Cent has made it very clear however, that he's not worried.

