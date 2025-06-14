From rapper to baby mama to politician, no one escapes 50 Cent’s comedic wrath on social media.

50 Cent trolls attorney Gloria Allred after news broke that the California State Bar was investigating her law firm. The probe stems from allegations that Allred pressured women into premature settlements in sexual misconduct cases.

On Instagram, 50 mocked her directly: “Hey Gloria, so the Feds are on your ass now, hun. LOL. I told you I’m not paying you… You’ve been getting away with murder.”

The post followed The Wall Street Journal’s report in which former clients claimed they were coerced into deals. While the Bar has yet to file formal charges, it has requested records and interviews, signaling serious intent. The inquiry adds to mounting criticism of the Bar’s oversight, particularly after it mishandled the case of disbarred attorney Thomas Girardi.

50 Cent Taunts Gloria Allred

Allred denies any wrongdoing, maintaining her firm upholds ethical legal standards. Still, the controversy adds another layer to her ongoing feud with 50 Cent.

She’s currently representing photographer Guadalupe De Los Santos, who alleges he was injured by a member of 50’s team during a 2023 book signing in Los Angeles. The lawsuit accuses 50 of directing someone to hit De Los Santos with an SUV door while he rode an electric scooter.

The rapper dismissed the lawsuit with a sarcastic Instagram post in January, joking, “Gloria, you’re not gonna get any money from me that way. But if you call me, I’ll take you to dinner.”

Allred is also pursuing multiple lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Among them is a case brought by Thalia Graves, who claims she was drugged, sexually assaulted, and filmed by Combs and his bodyguard in 2001. These ongoing cases have placed Allred’s practice under intense public scrutiny.