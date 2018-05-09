gloria allred
- SportsJosh Giddey Allegations: Livvy Cook Hires Attorney Gloria AllredThe attorney synonymous with defending women against powerful men has now joined the high-profile NBA case.ByBen Mock7.5K Views
- CrimeR. Kelly Accuser Faith Rodgers Slams Bill Cosby's Publicist For "Railroaded" RemarksShe testified at Kelly's trial and previously alleged that the singer gave her an STD, made her call him "daddy," and locked her in rooms for days.ByErika Marie2.4K Views
- CrimeArmie Hammer Investigated By LAPD Following Rape Accusation: ReportThe anonymous woman who accused Hammer of assault on social media has come forward with a high-powered attorney.ByErika Marie4.5K Views
- Music50 Cent Gives Floyd Mayweather Advice About Ex's Stolen Items Accusations50 thinks it would just be easier if Mayweather paid off his ex.ByErika Marie57.8K Views
- MusicA Third R. Kelly Sex Tape Has Surfaced: Watch Live Press ConferenceCan it get any worse for Kells?ByKarlton Jahmal56.0K Views
- MusicChris Brown's Friend Will Not Face Charges For Alleged Rape At Singer's HomeLowell Grissom Jr. is in the clear.ByAron A.15.9K Views
- MusicR. Kelly's Latest Accuser Testified Before Grand Jury With Physical EvidenceBoth of R.Kelly's latest accusers testified in court; one provided damning evidence.ByDevin Ch6.5K Views
- MusicR. Kelly's Sexual Misconduct Scandal: 2 New Accusers Step ForwardR. Kelly is dealt another blow as he wards off public opinion.ByDevin Ch7.0K Views
- MusicR. Kelly Accusations: Gloria Allred Hosts Live Press Conference"Be careful what you hope for."ByAlex Zidel3.2K Views
- MusicChris Brown's Friend Under Review For Rape Charges: ReportLowell Grissom Jr. is now on LAPD"s radar.ByAron A.5.5K Views
- MusicChris Brown's Friend Rips Gloria Allred Over Rape Lawsuit: ReportLowell Grissom Jr. "vehemently denies these false and defaming accusations."ByAron A.30.8K Views
- MusicChris Brown's Lawyer Calls The Sexual Assault Lawsuit A "Shakedown"Chris Brown's lawyer believes that the victim is going after him for his money.ByMatthew Parizot1.9K Views
- MusicChris Brown Sued After Woman Shares Graphic Details Of Being Raped In His HomeWarning, the details of the case are graphic. ByChantilly Post101.9K Views
- MusicChris Brown Pulled Into Alleged Sexual Assault CaseThe lawsuit has been filed by an unidentified woman.ByAlex Zidel14.5K Views