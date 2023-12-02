Josh Giddey Allegations: Livvy Cook Hires Attorney Gloria Allred

The family of Livvy Cook, the alleged minor who reportedly had sex with NBA star Josh Giddey, has retained the services of high-profile lawyer Gloria Allred. Allred has risen to fame in recent years for her involvement in high-profile sexual assault lawsuits. Allred's previous clients include women who have sued the likes of Donald Trump and Bill Cosby. However, Allred had no comment other than to confirm the family had retained her when contacted by TMZ.

The news comes after it was reported that Cook and her family were not cooperating with police in an investigation into the allegations surrounding Giddey. Police in Newport Beach, California formally opened an investigation into the allegations that Giddey, who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder, had engaged in a sexual relationship with a girl allegedly as young as 15. However, Cook and her family have refused to meet with police, stymying their efforts to establish if there is any truth to the rumors.

Josh Giddey Continues To Play Amid Allegations

Many questions still remain about the allegations surrounding Giddey and Cook. Despite speculation, Cook's actual age has still not been confirmed. Similarly, it is still unknown where the alleged encounter took place. This could have a major impact on whether Giddey is charged with a crime. The age of consent in California, the girl's home state, is 18. However, the age of consent in Oklahoma, where Giddey plays, is only 16. Regardless, the allegations have not stopped Giddey from seeing the court.

The Thunder have refused to comment on the allegations other than to acknowledge their existence. As a result, Giddey has played in all three of the Thunder's games since the allegations emerged last week. Giddey has notched 34 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists across those three games, which have resulted in two losses and a win for OKC. He briefly acknowledged the allegations last weekend but refused to say anything further. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

