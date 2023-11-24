Josh Giddey Breaks Silence Amid Allegations That He Had Sex With A Minor

Earlier this week, Josh Giddey was accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor. Overall, these are very harsh allegations that have the potential to ruin his career. Ultimately, fans were shocked and disappointed by what they were hearing. However, there has been no confirmation other than some videos that portray Giddey next to a young woman. Many are claiming that the woman in question is a Junior in high school which makes her either 16 or 17. Furthermore, it has been alleged that she was 15 at the time of the encounter.

Once again, these are allegations and nothing has been confirmed. However, Twitter has already decided that Giddey is guilty. Of course, many have wondered what the NBA would do given the allegations. One would assume that the league would take action. Or perhaps the Thunder would release some kind of statement. Well, that hasn't happened. However, today at Thunder practice, Giddey was in front of reporters, where he was asked directly about the allegations.

Josh Giddey Has Nothing To Say

"I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now," Giddey said. Needless to say, he was probably told by a PR person to not say anything. After all, he is in a pretty bad situation right now. Both his career and his life are at stake. However, he is still at practice, and that feels a bit surprising right now. Only time will tell whether or not the team takes any further action. As soon as he gets onto the court, it is going to be very bizarre out there. The boos and the chirps from other players will be palpable.

