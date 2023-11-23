Josh Giddey Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With A Minor

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor. The allegations first emerged on social media, with users appearing to post evidence of Giddey interacting with a reportedly then-17-year-old Olivia Cook. One of the widely-cited pieces of alleged evidence was a Snapchat post showing Giddey and Cook in a post-coital state of undress with the in-picture text caption "Just f-cked Josh Giddey". Furthermore, social media users later uncovered more posts that appeared to corroborate the story, as well as Cooks' TikTok account, which appeared to confirm that she was not 18.

However, the allegations are largely unverified and stem primarily from second-hand reporting of social media posts. Neither Giddey nor Cook have released a statement at this time. Giddey, a first-round pick in 2021 and widely considered the future of Australian basketball, played against the Bulls in a game on Wednesday night. He had 10 points and 6 rebounds in the Thunder win. This is a developing story and we will have any updates as and when they emerge.

Who Is Josh Giddey?

Josh Giddey

Born in 2002, Giddey joined the NBA in 2021. He forwent the US college system, instead playing a season of professional basketball in his native Australia before declaring for the draft. He had a strong rookie season, putting up 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists as part of the Thunder's young core. His sophomore season only saw Giddey improve. In the 2022-23 season, Giddey put up 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists as the Thunder made the playoffs for the first time since the COVID Bubble.

Meanwhile, Giddey's star was also rising on the international scene. After playing at the junior level, Giddey made his debut for Australia's senior national team in 2020. However, he fell just short of making the roster for the 2020 Olympics, where Australia would win a bronze medal. Despite this, Giddey would make the roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, putting up 19.4 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists a game. Australia would finish 10th but still secured an Olympic berth.

