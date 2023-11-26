Josh Giddey Is "Creepy," DJ Akademiks Declares As NBA Star Plays First Game Since Allegations Emerged

DJ Akademiks has weighed in on the allegations surrounding Oklahoma City Thunder star, Josh Giddey. "I think if they did f-ck, it's kind of creepy right? Yo bro that's odd like you're a grown man f-cking a 16-year-old. I think what has to be kind of looked into is, is it illegal? Does the NBA have any type of moral standing to make any type of move," Akademiks said during a recent livestream.

Despite the growing outrage towards Giddey, he was not kept off the court by the Thunder. He played 26 minutes as the Thunder faced the Sixers on Saturday night. Giddey had 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists in the four-point loss. However, some fans have speculated that his poor shooting night (4-12, 0-1 from three) was in part due to Giddey trying to avoid hitting 15 points. 15 is the reported age of the girl he allegedly had sex with.

NBA Investigating Josh Giddey

Giddey's showing against the Sixers came a day after the NBA officially announced an investigation into the allegations. A league spokesperson announced that the league office was "looking" into the allegations on Friday, a day after they originally hit social media. Earlier in the day, Giddey acknowledged the allegations for the first time. "I understand the question obviously, but there's no further comment right now," Giddey told reporters after practice on Friday.

Born in 2002, Giddey joined the NBA in 2021. He forwent the US college system, instead playing a season of professional basketball in his native Australia before declaring for the draft. He had a strong rookie season, putting up 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists as part of the Thunder's young core. His sophomore season only saw Giddey improve. In the 2022-23 season, Giddey put up 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists as the Thunder made the playoffs for the first time since the COVID Bubble. He is also seen as the future of the Australian National Team. This is especially the case after a strong individual performance at the recent FIBA World Cup.

