Uniform From Kobe Bryant's Last Road Game Goes Up For Auction

The full uniform from Kobe Bryant's final road game has been put up for auction. The jersey, shorts, and shoes come from Bryant's 677th regular season away game, a blowout loss to the Thunder. Experts at SCP Auctions estimate that the jersey and shorts will go for over $500K while the sneakers, a pair of Nike Kobe 11s, will likely go for around $100K.

However, they are not the only Kobe-related items up for sale. There is also a signed, game-used ball from Kobe's iconic 61-point game at Madison Square Garden. Bidding on that is already over $12,600. Meanwhile, there is also a championship ring that was originally gifted to Kobe's father. The current bidding on that item is $44,000. All Kobe-related auctions are currently set to run until December 2.

However, the Kobe auctions aren't the only NBA auctions going down right now.

Victor Wembanyama's jersey from his NBA debut has sold for $762K, nearly eight times the estimated price. The auction, handled by Sotheby's, opened last week and closed yesterday with an anonymous bidder coming away with the one-of-a-kind item. Of course, the price tag is nowhere close to the record set by Michael Jordan's 1998 Finals jersey ($10.091M). However, it's an amazing price for the jersey of a player less than 20 games into his NBA career. Furthermore, it did set a new record for the sale of an NBA rookie debut jersey. The all-time record for a full rookie uniform was set in 2021 with the sale of Kobe's rookie kit.

A major contributing factor to the auction, which reportedly drew 62 bids alone, is how Wembanyama has gone from strength to strength over the course of his young career. Of course, Wembanyama is no ordinary rookie. The Frenchman has been professionally in the well-regarded French league since 2019. While many European players come to the NBA with prior professional experience, few have that experience at the same level or hype as Wembanyama. By comparison, two-time MVP Nikola, who played three years in Serbia before the NBA, was a mid-second-round pick in 2014.

