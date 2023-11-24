Antonio Brown Says He Had Sex With Tom Brady's Girl, Invokes Kanye West, And Says He Has Alzheimer's

Antonio Brown is someone who always brings controversy wherever he goes. These days, he isn't as controversial as he once was, but that is because he isn't on the field anymore. Instead, you will mostly just see AB on social media where he says whatever comes to his head. Overall, he is someone who has no problem getting people agitated. Moreover, he has some enemies out there who don't even have an issue with him. In fact, these beefs are one-sided.

For instance, Brown has had this bizarre feud with Tom Brady as of late. Over the past year or so, Brown has been trying to denigrate Brady in any way he can. Whether that be by claiming to have slept with Gisele Bundchen or by calling him a bad quarterback, Brown has been awfully agitated. Brady doesn't seem to have any ill will for AB and it is weird how this all started. Either way, on social media today, Brown decided to tweet about Brady, Kanye West, and cognitive decline.

Read More: "It Is What It Is" Adds Antonio Brown To Lineup

Antonio Brown Speaks

"I’m not anti-Semitic I just fucked a Jewish bitch," AB said while quoting Kanye West's song "Vultures." He subsequently followed this up with a tweet where he said "I just fuck Tom bihhhhh." Finally, he ended the rant by saying "Idk who I fucked last night I got Alzheimer's." Needless to say, Antonio Brown is on one right now. This has been true countless times at this point. However, it was especially true right here.

It remains to be seen what Brown will do next. Over the last few years, he has proven to be an extremely unpredictable person. While he has tried to get back into sports, it just hasn't happened. Given his behavior, it is very unlikely that those opportunities will ever come back. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

Read More: Antonio Brown's Biggest Scandals