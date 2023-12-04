Antonio Brown Alleges Buccaneers Paid Him "Hush Money"

AB is making some wild claims.

NFL: JAN 02 Buccaneers at Jets

Antonio Brown is someone who is known for speaking out and lashing out at those who have done him wrong. Overall, the former NFL star has gotten himself into plenty of feuds. Moreover, he likes to feud with those who don't even have anything against him. One could just look at what happened with Tom Brady to understand what we mean here. Regardless, Brown is someone that fans are always paying attention to. His moves on social media are bizarre, and people are curious about what's going on in his mind.

As you already know, back in 2022, Brown accused the Buccaneers and head coach Bruce Arians of forcing him to play while injured. Ultimately, this is what led to him taking all of his equipment off in the middle of a game and leaving the field. Well, now, he is taking to Twitter to accuse the Buccaneers of paying him $64K worth of hush money. In the tweet below, you can see a piece of paper with the Bucs logo, as well as some bundles of cash.

Antonio Brown Speaks Out

"Thank you @Buccaneers for hush money Settlement playing me while I was hurt now u can Suck my Dick! NFL money rap money," Brown said. Ultimately, this is a pretty big accusation from Antonio Brown. Teams paying "hush money" is definitely not a good look. Of course, this is mostly just an allegation. The money could have simply been a sum that the Bucs had owed AB regardless. Besides, calling it "Hush Money" definitely defeats the entire purpose, now doesn't it?

Either way, this is just the typical go around for AB at this point. His Twitter is filled with nonsensical tweets and Kanye West lyrics. Moreover, he has made quite a living post-career thanks to his antics. At this point, he has no reason to stop, even if it might get him in trouble with the league office. No matter what, his playing days are over. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

