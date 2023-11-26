Tom Brady All Smiles On Vacation Despite Antonio Brown Comments

Tom Brady was all jokes on a snorkeling vacation with his children. “I did Michigan and Massachusetts winters for a long time. Let me have this 😂🦞☀️," Brady joked in the caption of his Instagram post. Brady didn't reveal where he was, but it's clear that he is thankful for this opportunity. "Michigan" refers to Brady's college years in Ann Arbor. Meanwhile, "Massachusetts" refers to the nearly two decades Brady spent redefining the NFL in Foxborough.

However, this jovial post comes at a time when Brady is facing some bait from a former teammate. "I just f-ck Tom bihhhhh," Antonio Brown wrote the day after Thanksgiving. It was part of a bizarre string of tweets in which Brown quoted Kanye and also claimed to have Alzheimer's. Brady was reportedly instrumental in bringing Brown to the Buccaneers in 2020. However, Brown's tenure only lasted a season and a half before his explosive exit from the team.

Tom Brady's Soccer Team Breaks Winless Streak

Meanwhile, Brady has more things to celebrate. Brady's soccer team, Birmingham FC, snapped a bad run of form this weekend. Birmingham beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 to win their first game since early October. Brady joined the team's ownership in August and within a month, the team had replaced their manager. However, after bringing in England legend Wayne Rooney, lost four of their next five games and drew the other one. The run of poor form has dropped Birmingham from 6th to 14th in the standings.

Furthermore, Brady has spent much of the year reiterating that he has no plans to come out of retirement in any sport. The latest broaching of the topic came after YouTuber MrBeast suggested that the ratings of Brady's Let's Go podcast, on which Beast was guesting, would skyrocket if Brady returned to the league. “My parents would call, my kids would call. They’d kill me. I wouldn’t be around by tonight," Brady said.

