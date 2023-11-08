Irina Shayk Makes Bizarre Public Appearance At Tom Brady’s New York Condo

Irina Shayk was seen entering the building that houses Tom Brady's New York condo this week, despite recently giving an interview complaining about the spotlight thrust upon her love life. More bizarre still is Shayk's decision to enter the building through the main public entrance in front of the assembled paparazzi. Furthermore, no outlet has been able to ascertain exactly why she made the trip to Brady's home.

In the aforementioned Elle interview, Shayk refused to comment on her current dating life. Meanwhile, sources at TMZ confirmed that she is not back with Brady. However, she was seen last week trick-or-treating with her daughter and her daughter's father, Bradley Cooper. Perhaps the whole thing is a show of defiance concerning the comments she made to Elle. Regardless, this remains a developing story.

What Happened With Brady And Shayk?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: Russian super model Irina Shayk and Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci look on during a New York Knicks game against the LA Clippers at Madison Square Garden on November 6, 2023 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Clippers 111-97. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The breakup between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk occurred late last month. However, those who spoke with TMZ claim that the breakup was wholly amicable and that things simply "fizzled out". It had been a while since the pair had been spotted together, with Brady in Miami the week before the breakup and Shayk in New York.

The pair was arguably the summer's hottest couple, linking up at a wedding in May and sharing cozy visits in New York and London. However, there had never been any talk of the relationship being a long-term one. Sources reported that Shayk's end goal was to get back together with the father of her child, Bradley Cooper. Meanwhile, Brady was reportedly focusing on his family and business interests more than cultivating a long-term relationship. Despite this, the pair did seem happy when they were together.

