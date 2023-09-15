Irina Shayk Views Bradley Cooper As Her Endgame Despite Tom Brady Relationship

Page Six has reported that despite her ongoing relationship with Tom Brady, Russian model Irina Shayk doesn't see the former NFL pro as a long-term romantic option. According to a source who spoke with the outlet, Shayk's end goal is to marry ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares a six-year-old daughter. This comes after a trip the pair took together in late August. During that Italian vacation, Shayk was seen posing topless. “Years have been put into the relationship,” the source said.

Meanwhile, other sources are conflicted as to how Cooper feels about Shayk's relationship with Brady. Earlier this week, photographers briefly caught a glimpse of the model entering Brady's NYC apartment. While one source claims that Cooper is jealous, another says that the actor is happy for his ex. “[Shayk and Cooper] haven’t been together in so long. They are co-parents and that’s that. They are best friends, they are happy. Brad really likes Tom, and there is nothing but support," the source claims.

Read More: Tom Brady and Irina Shayk spotted getting cozy in NYC

Brady And Shayk Fine With Casual Status

Foxborough, MA - September 10: Former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady runs out onto the field at halftime. The Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 25-20. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

However, is it actually a source of drama? “Brady is not interested in being serious with anyone right now. His priorities are his kids and his business interests. There will be more supermodels in his future," one source claims. Meanwhile, Shayk is reportedly happy to stay with Brady if Cooper doesn't want to propose to her. At the end of the day, it appears to be a win-win-win for everyone involved. Brady and Shayk have been an item for a couple months now, first meeting as early as May 2023. They have been spotted several times together since then.

Elsewhere, Brady has had to once again fend off speculation that he could be making a return to the NFL. After Aaron Rodgers went down for the season, Brady's name was floated as an outside choice for the Jets to pick up. However, Brady has made it clear several times that he is done with football. Furthermore, team sources told The Athletic that the Jets had "no plans" to contact Brady as they looked at the options to add a third quarterback to the roster.

Read More: Tom Brady becomes a strategic advisor for Delta

[via]