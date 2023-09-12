Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Cuddle Up In New York City

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady remain an item.

Tom Brady has been in the news quite a bit as of late. Overall, a lot of this has to due with the recent injury to Aaron Rodgers. Following the injury, many claimed that it would be good for the New York Jets to call Brady. Although he has made it clear that he has retired, no one knows what may happen next. For the right price, he could very well be swayed to come back to the game and show people he's still got it. For Jets fans, this would be a saving grace to a season that has already gone up in flames.

On top of all of this, Brady has been dating Irina Shayk. The two have tried to keep their relationship fairly lowkey. However, the paparazzi continue to spot them out and about. Furthermore, she was recently on vacation with Bradley Cooper, which led to people thinking they were no longer together. Although, that is clearly not the case. According to Page Six, the two were recently seen together in New York City.

Tom Brady Is Living Life

Brady has an apartment in the city, and he decided to have Shayk come as a guest. The two both arrived to the apartment a short time a part and tried to wait in their vehicles before going in. However, once they did make it in, they did not come out for the rest of the day. Clearly, they are trying to spend as much time together as possible during their harsh schedules.

If Tom is serious about the relationship, maybe that Jets gig isn't a good idea. Either way, he will have a lot to think about over the coming week. Let us know if you think he should join the Jets, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NFL world.

