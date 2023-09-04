Tom Brady And Irina Shayk Are Still Dating After She Posed With Her Ex On Instagram

Rumors have been swirling about retired football legend Tom Brady and model Irina Shayk for months now. The reports date all the way back to June when the pair ran into each other at a wedding. According to the initial rumors, Shayk was “throwing herself” at Brady. Despite a representative for Shayk saying the rumors were false the public fascination hasn’t slowed down a bit ever since.

Many thought that the model was signaling an end to their romance last week. She posed topless alongside her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper in a series of vacation pics posted to her Instagram. Many fans believed that was an obvious sign that her long-rumored relationship with Tom Brady had ended. As it turns out, that might not be the case after all. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that the pair are in fact still together. They report that “we haven’t seen much evidence of them canoodling in public the way we did in July and August … but we’re told they’re an item.” Read the full report below.

Tom Brady And Irina Shayk Still Together

NFL legend Tom Brady in the stand before the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Leeds United at St Andrews, Birmingham on Saturday 12th August 2023. (Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Since retiring from football, Tom Brady has been expanding into sports ownership. That started with him purchasing stakes in the Las Vegas Raiders football team and Las Vegas Aces basketball team. Early last month he expanded his ownership roster to a new sport on an entirely new continent.

In August, Brady was announced as the new minority owner of British soccer club Birmingham City. The team currently plays in the second tier of English football. The team has been in a bit of a slump recently but with a 7-time champion joining the ownership group that could change going forward. What do you think of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk still being together despite her posing topless with her ex? Let us know in the comment section below.

