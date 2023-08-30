Tom Brady Spotted Shirtless Days After Irina Shayk Goes Topless With Ex

Earlier this week, Russian model and all-but-confirmed Tom Brady beau Irina Shayk was spotted posing topless while vacationing with ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper. The pictures, which were posted on Shayk's Instagram, left fans wondering if it meant that she was done with Brady and had returned to Cooper, with whom she co-parents a young daughter.

However, Brady has said that the pictures are no big deal. Furthermore, Brady was seen shirtless himself on his own little vacation. Photographers snapped shots of the retired QB aboard his boat, Tw12ve Angels, just off the coast of Miami. Not only did the images show Brady completely at ease, but they also revealed that he has not been skipping on the offseason workouts despite not preparing for a football season for the first time since the mid-90s.

Brady Gets Bachelor Offer Amid Relationship Uncertainty

However, Brady and Shayk going shirtless is not the only story connected to their love life floating around right now. Earlier this week, host of The Bachelor Jesse Palmer told TMZ that if things didn't work out for Brady with Shayk, the future Hall of Famer would have an "open invite" to join the long-running ABC dating show. "There is the Irina Shayk issue," Palmer said. "But if she's willing to kind of just chill out for a couple months of filming, I think we're solid."

Palmer was speaking ahead of Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor, a new spin-off of the show featuring older contestants. However, he also named young QBs Justin Herbert and C.J. Stroud as Brady alternatives if TB12 didn't want to do it. Season 28 of the show, which airs in January, already has its bachelor. Joey Graziadei will be looking for loving during that season. However, could ABC convince Brady to come star on the show for 2025? After all, the younger brother of Aaron Rodgers was a contestant on a season of The Bachelorette. In fact, Jordan Rodgers ended up married from the season he appeared on! Maybe Brady could find the same luck.

