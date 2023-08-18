Irina Shayk Tennis Thrist Traps Trolled By Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Amid Tom Brady Romance

It’s hard court season in the tennis world as the US Open approaches. However, many eyes were drawn to the clay courts of Europe thanks to Irina Shayk. The Russian model posted a series of tennis-themed thirst traps featuring a yellow tennis top, sheer skirt, and black thigh-high boots. It’s unclear if this was a paid shoot or something that Shayk simply did for fun.

Of course, the internationally-recognized model has recently entered the mainstream radar due to her rumored romance with Tom Brady. The two have been reportedly seeing each other for some time now. Furthermore, their relationship getting more serious in recent months. Earlier this month, they were spotted enjoying sushi in New York. Before that, they were seen enjoying an overnight visit at Brady’s home. Most recently, they reportedly enjoyed a 48-hour lovefest in a swanky London hotel. However, her former partners were the focus of many of the comments on her tennis photoshoot.

Read More: Tom Brady joins ownership of Birmingham City FC

Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Troll Irina Shayk

There are a handful of complimentary comments on the Instagram post, with major industry names like Julia Fox and Natasha Poonawalla visible in the comments. Meanwhile, a fan notes that “Tom Brady is a lucky man.” However, there is one man who dominates the comments and that is Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Shayk dated Ronaldo for five years between 2010 and 2015 while the Portuguese star was playing for Real Madrid. A year later, Ronaldo would begin dating Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez, with whom he has a one-year-old daughter. The Saudi Arabian government famously granted Ronaldo and Rodríguez an exemption from a law prohibiting unmarried couples from living together. However, like on almost all of her posts, Shayk’s tennis shoot has been spammed with gifs, pictures, and comments relating to her soccer-playing ex. “No Ronaldo, no summer,” commented on individual, referencing the “Summer” caption Shayk herself had left.

Read More: Irina Shayk has reportedly cut multiple friends out of her life to maximize success of romance with Tom Brady

[via]