Irina Shayk Poses Topless On Vacation With Bradley Cooper Despite Tom Brady Romance

Irina Shayk is someone who has been in a lot of sports headlines as of late. Overall, this is due to the fact that she is reportedly dating none other than Tom Brady. In fact, the relationship has seemingly gotten serious. From staying in hotel rooms to Shayk trying to cut off gossipy friends, it seems like they want to make a real go of all this. However, when you are a celebrity, things can get very complicated, very fast. That has certainly become the case in regard to their blossoming union.

Recently, Shayk took to her Instagram page where she posted some topless photos of herself while on vacation. After all, Shayk is a model so these images aren’t exactly earth-shattering. However, there was one thing that stood out to a lot of people. In one of the images below, you can see Shayk with the father of her six-year-old child, Bradley Cooper. Cooper has his shirt off in the photo and seems to be on a kayak. Of course, this has left fans very confused.

Irina Shayk Has People Confused

The former couple broke up a year prior to the pandemic. Since they have a child together, they have spent time co-parenting. Although, this most recent vacation has led to speculation that she and Brady have broken up. Nothing has been confirmed on that front, but as you can imagine, fans are already concocting the theories in their head. It is pretty hard not to, especially when you see posts like the one above on social media.

In the coming days and weeks, there will probably be some renewed clarity on the situation. There are basically two options at play here. Firstly, the two broke up and Shayk wanted to spend some time with Cooper again. Secondly, she and Brady are fine, and the recent vacation was just simply a time to facilitate co-parenting. Let us know your theories, in the comments section below.

