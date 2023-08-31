Tom Brady Shares Poem About Meaningful Connections Amid Irna Shayk Rumors

Despite still not publicly confirming the relationship, things have seemed pretty serious between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk for a while now. The couple have been spotted together multiple times over the past few weeks. Reportedly first meeting at a wedding in June, they’ve gone out for sushi, and had nights together at Brady’s home. They even jetted off to London for a 48-hour love fest.

However, it seems that the new relationship has got Brady feeling a little sappy. Taking to Instagram this week, Brady posted a passage from a book by meditation expert Diego Perez. “9 things that hold great power: rest, kindness, meditation, vulnerability, healing yourself, being honest with others, embracing lifelong growth, fostering deep connections, giving without wanting in return,” the poem reads. “Love this, thank you for sharing,” Brady added as a caption. Brady is sort of known for posting this sort of pseudo-inspirational content. However, people are taking this as a hidden message about Shayk.

Trouble In Paradise For Brady And Shayk?

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 12: Tom Brady, Former NFL Quarterback looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Leeds United at St Andrews (stadium) on August 12, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

However, this news comes the same week as potential turbulence for the couple. Earlier this week, Shayk was spotted posing topless while vacationing with ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper. The pictures, which were posted on Shayk’s Instagram, left fans wondering if it meant that she was done with Brady and had returned to Cooper, with whom she co-parents a young daughter. However, Brady has said that the pictures are no big deal. Furthermore, Brady was seen shirtless himself on his own little vacation. Photographers snapped shots of the retired QB aboard his boat, Tw12ve Angels, just off the coast of Miami.

However, the situation was enough for Jesse Palmer, current host of The Bachelor, to tell TMZ that if Brady has an open invite for the show if things don’t work out with Shayk. “There is the Irina Shayk issue,” Palmer said. “But if she’s willing to kind of just chill out for a couple months of filming, I think we’re solid,” Palmer said. Reps for both Brady and Shayk continue to dodge questions about the relationship. However, Brady’s new post appears to show that his lifestyle changes have got him feeling a special sort of something.

