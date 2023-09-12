Tom Brady Gets Buckets Amid Jets Speculation

Tom Brady is currently retired from the game of football. Although there was speculation that he would return this season, there seems to be no indication right now that he would. After all, he is 46 years old and needs to focus on other things right now. For instance, he is a father, and his kids would probably like to spend some time with him. Overall, he has been busy playing football for years. Now, he can finally take some time to himself and just enjoy being a human being with seven Super Bowls.

Unfortunately for Brady, his name is being brought up again in NFL circles. Of course, this is because of Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles. He is now out for the season, and the New York Jets could use a quarterback. Brady is a name that has been tossed around quite a bit, even if he hasn't made his intentions clear. For now, there is no reason to believe he would want to join the team. However, he is apparently in New York, as made evident by a recent video in which he was shooting hoops with Chris Brickley.

Tom Brady Takes Some Shots

Chris Brickley is someone who has trained with some of the best players in the entire NBA. Now, it appears as though he is training Tom Brady on his jumper. That said, the practice is paying off as Tom Brady is a true natural at this stuff. He was delivering some incredible shots throughout the video, and many fans were impressed with what he was able to pull off. However, we can't help but wonder if he will go to the Jets front office while in New York. It could be another case of perfect timing.

If you are a Jets fan, you are most likely praying for Tom Brady right now. Unfortunately, it seems likelier that you are stuck with Zach Wilson. It has got to be tough to celebrate the franchise at this point. Let us know your thoughts on this situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

