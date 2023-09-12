Aaron Rodgers Injury Diagnosis Revealed

Aaron Rodgers got injured in his very first game as a member of the New York Jets. Overall, the injury took place on his fourth snap. He got tackled and during said tackle, he ended up going down with what appeared to be a calf or ankle problem. Of course, Jets fans were beside themselves when this happened. Who could have predicted this? Rodgers was supposed to lead this team to a Super Bowl. Instead, their hopes rest on the shoulders of Zach Wilson, who has been mediocre, to say the least.

Since the injury took place, the team has been adamant that they believed it was an Achilles injury. When someone goes down with an injury like that and X-Rays come back negative, chances are, it is, indeed, an Achilles issue. This morning, Rodgers had an MRI to get a diagnosis of what took place. In the end, the worst fears of the franchise and its fans were confirmed. Rodgers does, in fact, have an Achilles tear. This means he will have to miss the rest of the season.

Read More: Noah Lyles Responds To Drake Over “World Champions” Remark: “Just Go Home, Buddy”

Tough Break For Aaron Rodgers

Now, the rest of his career is also in question. At the age of 39, Rodgers has contemplated retirement before. He was thinking about it this offseason, although he chose to go to the Jets. Now, however, he has a long road to recovery ahead of him. This means he could very well end up just calling it quits. If that is what he decides, then this will arguably be one of the biggest disasters in the entire history of the Jets franchise. Considering their past, this is nothing short of a worst-case scenario.

If you are a Jets fan, today is a very somber day. Hopefully, you find peace in these trying times. Let us know your thoughts on the Rodgers injury, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

Read More: Kevin Porter Jr. Arrested After Allegedly Strangling WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick