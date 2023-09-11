Kevin Porter Jr. Arrested After Allegedly Strangling WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick

Kevin Porter Jr. is a player who has dealt with some pretty negative situations in his young NBA career. Overall, it has been hard for him to break through without making headlines that put him in a bad light. Now that he is on the Houston Rockets, there has been increased scrutiny of him. Moreover, there are some who believe he is not ready to be the face of a franchise. That said, things have seemingly gone from bad to worse for the young man.

According to NBC New York, Porter Jr. was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. The girlfriend in question is WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick. As the story goes, the two were in New York City and were out for the night when things got out of hand. Gondrezick locked him out of their hotel room, although he eventually got in. That is when he allegedly put his hands on the young woman. She was taken to the hospital with bruising, and she even had a broken bone.

Kevin Porter Jr. Speaks

As for Porter Jr., following his arrest and subsequent booking, he got hit with a second-degree assault charge. Furthermore, he was charged with strangulation. For now, it remains to be seen how this will affect his standing with the Houston Rockets. We saw with Miles Bridges that despite the assault allegations, the team let him come back. Consequently, there is no telling what the Rockets may decide. However, if one thing is for sure, there is going to be public pressure to let him go.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for any updates. We will always be sure to keep you informed. Furthermore, let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. What do you think is the proper punishment for Porter Jr.?

