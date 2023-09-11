Pacman Jones Speaks Out After Allegedly Making “Terroristic Threats” At The Airport

Pacman Jones is someone who fans have always loved when it comes to the NFL. Overall, he is someone who keeps it real. Unfortunately, he has been through some difficult situations in both the league and outside of it. According to TMZ, Pacman Jones was arrested at an airport around Cincinnati on Monday. The authorities are claiming he was drunk and that he was making terroristic threats on a plane. There are no specifics of what he allegedly did, although he is looking at some charges.

As TMZ explains, the charges in question are for "alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threatening." Subsequently, Jones was released from jail and he was met by a plethora of journalists. They all wanted some answers as to what happened, and Jones tried to provide them as best he could. Although, it is clear that he was defensive about the whole thing, and felt the arrest was completely and utterly unwarranted.

Pacman Jones Speaks

"Do I look intoxicated to you?" Jones said. "I only been locked up for two hours." Y'all talking about 6:30 in the morning. Who in the hell is drunk at 6:30 in the morning, man? [...] This s*** getting old, bro. It's getting old. And we gotta stop doing this." Moreover, Jones revealed that the issues started when he asked to move his seats. He did this because an electrical outlet where he was sitting was no longer functioning. Needless to say, he feels like none of this makes a lot of sense.

Over the coming days and perhaps maybe even weeks, we should get more news and updates pertaining to this situation. There is still an investigation ongoing, so we could get a fuller scope soon. Until then, let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on the biggest stories from the biggest athletes.

