Terrell Owens Hit By Car After Dispute At Basketball Game

Terrell Owens was involved in a harrowing incident on Monday night. According to TMZ, the NFL legend was hit by a car. Overall, the incident took place because Owens reportedly got into an argument with a man during a pick-up basketball game. The match took place in Calabasas and after the verbal quarrel, a man got into his vehicle and purposely hit the wide receiver. Owens was struck in the knee but was quick to recover. Regardless, it was a pretty wild situation for those who saw it happen.

At the time of writing this, an arrest did not take place. However, they are investigating for "assault with a deadly weapon." After all, a car is a massive weapon on wheels, and Owens could have been seriously hurt by it. Thankfully, that did not happen. With all of that being said, one has to wonder what must have been said for a guy to get so angry, that he felt it necessary to hit someone with a car.

Terrell Owens Gets Into Argument

GEORGETOWN, KY - JULY 31: Terrell Owens #81 of the Cincinnati Bengals is pictured during the Bengals training camp at Georgetown College on July 31, 2010 in Georgetown, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Aside from this recent incident, Owens had been jonesing to make a return to the NFL. He had been consistently telling people that he could still play, despite his age. Although this may seem far-fetched, there are quite a few people who believe he has what it takes. Only time will tell whether or not other teams around the NFL believe that to be the case.

Regardless of how whacky this story is, we are very happy to hear that Terrell Owens is okay. Hopefully, this won't happen again. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

