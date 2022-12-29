Terrell Owens is one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the NFL. Overall, he is a great player who made a huge impact on the game. As many of you already know, TO has done a tremendous job of keeping in shape. He works hard every day, and he still has his speed.

Having said that, it should come as no surprise that Owens actually wants to play NFL football. On numerous occasions, he has made this claim, although few people have taken him seriously. However, he seems very keen on making this a reality.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens celebrates with fans as he is introduced prior to during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement on August 06, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Terrell Owens & The Cowboys

Recently, it was revealed that Owens almost signed with the Cowboys. For now, the Cowboys have yet to make any official as they aren’t sure this is the right move. However, TO’s agent Gregory D.L. Daniel says that numerous teams are interested and would like to see him in a workout.

“We’ve been in constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” Daniel said to Sports Illustrated. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean [Jackson] and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass.”

Terrell Owens’ agent says he’s been in contact with the Cowboys and other teams about the possibility of Owens’ returning to the NFL, per @AaronWilson_NFL



Owens would be the oldest player (49) to play in league history



More here: https://t.co/7iIAcCSJPT pic.twitter.com/eH6G62KdyL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2022

As you can imagine, fans are a little concerned about this news. Simply put, they don’t think he can play at his age. Of course, playing at the age of 49 is unheard of in the NFL, and it is doubtful that he will actually get signed. Below, you can see some reactions from fans on Twitter.

Terrell Owens after his first game back in the NFL: pic.twitter.com/A4lcUyYyha — 🏀LakersGotNext🏀 (@MoneyTLK31) December 28, 2022

If you guys think Terrell Owens is gonna play in the NFL at age 49, I got some beach front property in Wyoming to sell you — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) December 28, 2022

Terrell Owens if he came back and played: pic.twitter.com/mSIG7UE8QX — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 28, 2022

Terrell Owens walking into the Cowboys locker room pic.twitter.com/uZpKy4EwXX — SportsBettingDime (@SBD) December 28, 2022

49-year-old Terrell Owens if he actually returns to the NFL pic.twitter.com/rUx4I5Hn3z — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) December 28, 2022

Terrell Owens looks on in the second half during the Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 – Championship between the Zappers and Bored Ape FC on June 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images)

