Terrell Owens’ NFL Hopes Get Harsh Reaction From Fans
Terrell Owens is currently 49 but he is still motivated to play NFL football.
Terrell Owens is one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the NFL. Overall, he is a great player who made a huge impact on the game. As many of you already know, TO has done a tremendous job of keeping in shape. He works hard every day, and he still has his speed.
Having said that, it should come as no surprise that Owens actually wants to play NFL football. On numerous occasions, he has made this claim, although few people have taken him seriously. However, he seems very keen on making this a reality.
Terrell Owens & The Cowboys
Recently, it was revealed that Owens almost signed with the Cowboys. For now, the Cowboys have yet to make any official as they aren’t sure this is the right move. However, TO’s agent Gregory D.L. Daniel says that numerous teams are interested and would like to see him in a workout.
“We’ve been in constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” Daniel said to Sports Illustrated. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean [Jackson] and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass.”
As you can imagine, fans are a little concerned about this news. Simply put, they don’t think he can play at his age. Of course, playing at the age of 49 is unheard of in the NFL, and it is doubtful that he will actually get signed. Below, you can see some reactions from fans on Twitter.
