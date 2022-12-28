Terrell Owens has contacted several teams inquiring about an NFL comeback at age 49. Owens’ agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel, told SI.com that he has tried landing a workout with the Dallas Cowboys.

“We’ve been in constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” Daniel said. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean [Jackson] and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass.”

SANTA CLARA, CA – NOVEMBER 01: 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens speaks during a ceremony at halftime of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders at Levi’s Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Daniel added that Owens recently ran a 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds.

The news comes after the Cowboys were recently on the search for a veteran wide receiver. They initially were interested in Odell Beckham Jr., but injury concerns led them to sign T.Y. Hilton.

Owens previously spoke about continuing his playing career with ESPN’s Tim McManus back in April. He explained that he was launching the Fan Controlled Football league in the hopes of catching footballs again.

“I’m just looking forward to the opportunity … to get out there and run around and help mentor some guys,” he said at the time. “Everything that I’ve done to make myself a Hall of Famer—I’m going to try to do my best to not only just play but help mentor those guys and help them become better at their craft.”

Terrell Owens last played in the league back in 2012 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. He entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

