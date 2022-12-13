Odell Beckham Jr. is currently trying to garner enough interest from teams around the league. Over the past few weeks, he has been adamant that he can play in time for the postseason this year. However, despite his talent and claims, there isn’t a single team who has signed him.

Previously, Odell had met with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys during a free agency tour. Every single team expressed interest, however, they weren’t exactly chomping at the bit to sign him immediately. Simply put, teams still think his knee is an issue.

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates during the Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Subsequently, there has been a ton of speculation as to who will get their hands on Odell. For the most part, the team at the top of everyone’s list has been none other than the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones has spoken on OBJ numerous times, although he has yet to actually make a signing.

According to reporter Calvin Watkins, Odell will not be in Dallas until next year. Of course, someone else could sign him by then, however, Jones is not interested right now. Jones believes that OBJ will only be ready to go by the Spring. Simply put, Jones will only sign Odell once he knows he is fully healthy.

Jerry Jones said it’s fair to say Odell Beckham is an outstanding wide receiver and he’s not ready to play today but will be in the spring. Jones said there is continued interest in Beckham. @1053thefan — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) December 13, 2022

Jones’ comments are contradictory to the various claims that Odell has made in regard to his fitness. Regardless, it should be reassuring to hear that the Cowboys do want to sign him eventually. Whether or not Odell can wait that long, still remains to be seen.

Be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates regarding this situation. Additionally, let us know where you think Odell should go, in the comments down below.

[Via]