Odell Beckham Jr. is fresh off of a free agency tour. During this tour, he got to meet with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys. Throughout this tour, it became quite clear that numerous teams want him. However, there is a concern that OBJ isn’t in shape to play this season.

He has torn his ACL twice over the last three seasons, which doesn’t exactly inspire much confidence in his health. Consequently, there has been a reluctance to put him on a roster. Of course, that will likely change soon as Odell has yet to truly reveal where he wants to go.

Odell Beckham Jr attends “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Recently, Odell was a guest on The Shop. Last night, The Shop did a live Thursday Night Football special, and fans were excited about it. Of course, the crew made sure to ask Odell the tough questions. However, Beckham Jr. was quite diplomatic with his answers.

At one point, Maverick Carter asked OBJ if he knew which team he wanted to go to. As you can imagine, Odell skirted the question, although he did offer some interesting insight. The wide receiver said that he doesn’t want to play in the regular season. Instead, he would rather wait until the playoffs and give it his all while the lights are the brightest.

"I'm not saying I couldn't step in and play regular season, but I don't see the point."@obj talks more about his playing future this season.



🏈: @Raiders vs. @RamsNFL#TNFonPrime | Watch #TNFinTheShop NOW on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/RKGJrbsrq6 — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 9, 2022

For now, it seems like Odell’s best options are the Cowboys and the Bills. These are the two teams with the best chance of winning a Super Bowl. However, there is still no guarantee he even gets picked up this season.

