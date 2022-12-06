Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most popular men in football right now. This is because the star wide receiver is a free agent, and he is looking for a brand-new team. Over the last few days, he has met with a few teams, including the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.

Additionally, OBJ was in Dallas yesterday, where he met with the Cowboys. As it stands, the Cowboys are listed as favorites to grab Odell. However, there is no guarantee he even gets to play this year as he is still rehabbing his ACL. Having said that, he could definitely be of use over the long haul.

Odell Beckham Jr. attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. Attends Mavs Game

With Odell Beckham Jr. visiting the Cowboys yesterday, it was a given that he would take in the local culture. In the evening, for instance, he joined Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at a Dallas Mavericks game. The Mavs were taking on the Phoenix Suns, and they eventually won the game.

Consequently, Odell and the two Cowboys stars were big fixtures at the game. Fans noticed them immediately, and they let their presence be felt. In the clip down below, you can even hear fans engaging in “OBJ” chants. Needless to say, they want the wide receiver in Dallas.

As it stands, Odell has yet to make his decision on where he would like to go. It will likely take a while for the wide receiver to make that choice, as it is definitely a difficult one. Overall, Beckham Jr. has three great choices at his disposal, and it will be interesting to see what he does.

Until then, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the football world.

[Via]