Stephen A. Smith, much like the rest of the football world, is trying to figure out where Odell Beckham Jr. may go. The wide receiver is currently a free agent, and over the last little while, he has been meeting with a wide range of teams. First, he met with the New York Giants. Additionally, he has met with the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys.

Odell’s free agency tour has been quite successful. However, it still remains to be seen where he will end up. For the most part, people seem to think the frontrunners are both the Bills and the Cowboys. Today, Stephen A. revealed where he thinks OBJ is likely headed.

TV personality Stephen A. Smith looks on during week four of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Wells Fargo Center on July 16, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Explains Where OBJ Needs To Land

As many of you already know, Smith is a huge Cowboys hater. However, he came through with a surprising statement on First Take. In the clip down below, Smith advocated for OBJ to go to the Cowboys. “[Odell Beckham Jr. is] tailor-made to be a Cowboy,” Smith said matter of factly.

The Cowboys are a team that is known for having a ton of flair. With that being said, OBJ has always been a player who showcases the exact same traits. Needless to say, Stephen A. makes a great point, although it must have hurt him to admit it.

Furthermore, while out in Dallas last night, Odell took in a Mavericks game. Fans were very excited to see him there, and it became quite clear that the fanbase wants him on their side. For now, however, it remains to be seen if he feels the same way.

