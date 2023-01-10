Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines last month as he attempted to get a job in the NFL. He has been out of commission since the Super Bowl when he sustained a second ACL tear. Overall, he visited three teams including the Giants, Cowboys, and even the Bills.

However, none of the teams he saw offered him a contract. Based on comments from numerous teams, it felt like OBJ’s knee was still very much an issue. Additionally, Odell only seemed interested in playing playoff games, which could certainly cause some division.

NFL athlete Odell Beckham Jr. attends the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center on December 17, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Pelicans 118-114. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Odell Plays Ball

According to TMZ, Odell is currently sharpening his skills, although in another sport. In the video clip below, Beckham Jr. can be seen playing a pick-up game of basketball. OBJ is going one-on-one in the clip and he looked pretty good doing so.

In fact, you can tell that his knee is getting significantly better. Of course, playing pick-up basketball is much different than running routes. However, this is a great step forward for the wide receiver, who still has plenty to give to the game of football.

Beckham Jr. has made it clear that he wants to sign a long-term deal and make a permanent home to end his career. The Cowboys and Bills have seemingly shown great interest in Odell, however, he will likely have to wait until the offseason to get that contract. Either way, Beckham Jr. will be back on the field next season, which is great news for his fans.

There is still quite a bit of fanfare surrounding his free agency decision, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the NFL. Additionally, let us know where you think Beckham Jr. should play, in the comments below.

