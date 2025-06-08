Pacman Jones Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting A Police Officer In Kentucky

SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIX – Feb 5
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 05: Adam 'Pacman' Jones speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIX on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Pacman Jones played 13 seasons in the NFL as a defensive back before making his transition to sports podcasting.

Pacman Jones lands himself in hot water once again. According to multiple sources, the former NFL star is facing assualt charges in Northern Kentucky after accustation surfaced his altercated a police officer. The 41-year-old was booked into Kenton County Jail on Saturday morning (June 7) for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and assaulting a police officer.

Covington Police's arrest documents reports that officers responded to a disturbance at the Second Story Bar on West Seventh Street around 1 a.m. It was an altercation between a customer and an employee.

Upon arrival, police were directed to a vehicle attempting to leave the area. Jones, allegedly behind the wheel, was stopped and taken into custody due to his intoxicated state and aggressive behavior.

The department issued a statement reinforcing their commitment to public safety and accountability. It was noted that Jones would be treated like any other citizen, regardless of his fame. Court records and legal representation details remain unavailable.

Pacman Jones Arrested

Jones' latest arrest adds to a lengthy record of legal troubles. In November, he was arrested in Texas following a hotel altercation after attending the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight.

Just months earlier, in September 2023, airport police arrested him at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport for unruly behavior on a United Airlines flight. He received a 30-day jail sentence for disorderly conduct, which was conditionally suspended for two years under the condition he avoid further arrests.

A former Pro Bowl defensive back for the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones was known as much for his athleticism as for his off-field controversies. His career, spanning from 2005 through multiple NFL teams, was repeatedly interrupted by suspensions and arrests. Though retired from football, his struggles with the law have continued.

Now, with these new charges and his probation on the line, Jones’ future remains uncertain. As of now, he remains in custody while the case proceeds through the courts.

Pacman Jones media opportunties don't appear to be affected by the latest arrest. He has made a successful transition from football to podcasting and sports analyst.

