assault charges
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors Sentencing Delayed Amid Dismissal MotionMajors will now learn his punishment in April.By Ben Mock
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's Biggest Legal Issues & Cases6ix9ine’s legal issues include assault, racketeering, and sexual misconduct.By Demi Phillips
- MusicASAP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty In Felony Gun Assault CaseASAP Rocky is facing two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.By Cole Blake
- SportsAlvin Kamara Pleads No Contest On 2022 Vegas Fight ChargeThe running back saw his felony charges dropped.By Ben Mock
- SportsLarry Nassar Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times In Prison: ReportLarry Nassar allegedly was involved in a prison assault.By Jake Lyda
- LifeUncle Luke Speaks After "Estranged Son" Is Arrested For Aggravated AssaultThe 2 Live Crew icon's son, Luther Campbell Jr., was arrested last week in South Beach.By Erika Marie
- TVBrittney Taylor Of "L&HH" Fame Allegedly Beat Baby Daddy With A Bat, Charged With Assault & ArrestedThe bloody altercation reportedly took place when the victim, Afeez, flew to New York to see his children earlier this month.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeA$AP Rocky Ordered To Return To Court To Determine If Shooting Case Will Go To TrialIn addition to the criminal case, A$AP Relli filed a civil lawsuit against his former friend.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCardi B's Strip Club Attack Takes Her Back To Court, Rapper Skipped 15 Days Of Community ServiceThe "Bodak Yellow" lyricist pleaded guilty to misdemeanour assault charges last fall, but failed to meet the terms of the court's agreement.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipA$AP Rocky Charged With Assault In Alleged A$AP Relli Hollywood ShootingThe reported victim is said to be attending “intensive therapy” after his altercation with Rocky.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCardi B Claps Back At Trolls Who Tease Her About Facing Prison TimeThe rapper pleaded not guilty to several charges stemming from a strip club brawl in 2018.By Erika Marie
- GramBrittney Taylor Angry Over Remy Ma Speaking About Case On "LHHNY": "Stop Milking It"She also called it a "deformation of character."By Erika Marie
- GramDaBaby Praises Diddy After They Have "Real-Deal" Talk At Mogul's Bev Hills CribPassing down knowledge and wisdom.By Erika Marie
- GossipRemy Ma Gets Charges Dropped In Brittany Taylor Assault Case: ReportRemy Ma beat the case.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Returns To Court To Plead Not Guilty To New Strip Club Beatdown ChargesCardi B faced the judge in court for the alleged beat down of two strip club bartenders.By Aron A.
- SocietyPhoenix Man Sprints Past Metal Detectors To Beat On TSA AgentsIn a bizarre incident, a man runs through a metal detector and attacks TSA agents at Phoenix International airport.By hnhh
- MusicRemy Ma & Step-Daughter Are Twins At HOT 97's Summer JamThe rapper shared that she pulled some strings to give her daughter celebrity treatment at the concert.By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. Has "Assault Charge" Dropped In Security Guard ClashT.I. has the most severe of his charges dropped, but not the others.By Devin Ch
- MusicCasanova Indicted On Assault Charges Stemming From Diner Incident: ReportCasanova is officially charged in the alleged assault case from August's diner incident. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Celebrates His Release From Rikers Island6ix9ine runs a victory lap on his way back home.By Devin Ch