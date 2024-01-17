Tekashi 6ix9ine's Biggest Legal Issues & Cases

Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, is a controversial figure in the hip-hop world, with a heap of cases to his name. Known for his colorful appearance, and controversial character, the rapper has been involved in numerous legal troubles. From his early days in the music industry to his rise to fame and subsequent fall, Tekashi 6ix9ine, as well as his legal cases, have been a constant source of media attention. Here, we’ll take a look at some of his biggest legal problems.

6. Altercation With A Fan

In January 2018, 6ix9ine got into an altercation with a fan in Houston, Texas. This occurred after the fan recorded a video of him walking through the Galleria Mall. According to the police report, the rapper confronted the 16-year-old fan and grabbed him by the neck. It was also reported that he caused “minor scratch marks and discomfort.” The situation escalated when the rapper and his entourage insisted that the fan delete the video. A few months later, 6ix9ine was charged with a misdemeanor assault in Harris County, Texas.

5. Assault Of A Police Officer

Barely two weeks after he was charged with assault, Tekashi 6ix9ine was involved in yet another of his most infamous assault cases. This occurred after he was parked in front of a fire hydrant in Brooklyn. When the rapper wasn’t able to produce identification, the police arrested him for driving without a license. However, an additional charge was filed when he seized an officer by the hand as his handcuffs were being removed. The artist subsequently faced four additional misdemeanor charges related to the incident. These were: third-degree assault, third-degree attempted assault, third-degree menacing, and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

4. Stripper Assault

In 2021, the rapper was sued by dancer Alexis Salaberrios after he allegedly hit her in the head using a bottle of champagne. The incident took place inside Gold Rush Cabaret in Miami. 6ix9ine had tried to hit someone else for calling him a rat but reportedly mistakenly hit the dancer. Salaberrios stated that the incident caused her a trip to the E.R., as well as multiple stitches on her head. In yet another one of his most notable assault cases, Tekashi 6ix9ine was ordered to pay $9.8 million to her. So far, the rapper has yet to pay but the judge has appointed a receiver to liquidate whatever is necessary to pay the money.

3. Fleeing After Committing Assault In The Dominican Republic

In October 2023, the rapper was arrested in the Dominican Republic. The arrest came after he tried to flee on a private jet following an alleged assault on two music producers. Tekashi 6ix9ine, alongside four other men, had allegedly come to the studio and attacked the two producers, making for one of the year’s biggest assault cases. One of the attacked producers reportedly needed surgery after he was left with a broken jaw. Soon after, the rapper was freed after he posted bail of $500,000. A restraining order has also been placed against him. Furthermore, he is required to take anger management classes.

2. Racketeering And Firearms Charges

In 2018, Tekashi 6ix9ine was involved in several legal cases. He particularly faced some serious charges related to racketeering and firearms offenses. The rapper was arrested in relation to his association with the Nine Trey Gansta Bloods. They were accused of involvement in various criminal activities, including armed robberies, shootings, and drug trafficking. Additionally, there was mention of a previously unreported armed robbery that reportedly took place a few months prior. 6ix9ine was facing a minimum of 32 years, and a maximum of life in prison. However, he cooperated with federal authorities, providing testimony against his former associates. In exchange for this, he received a reduced sentence of 24 months in prison.

1. Sexual Misconduct Case

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 22: Rapper Tekashi69, real name Daniel Hernandez and also known as 6ix9ine, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Tekashi 69, arrives for his arraignment on assault charges in County Criminal Court #1 at the Harris County Courthouse on August 22, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Tekashi 6ix9ine received the biggest stain on his career after his sexual misconduct cases. Dating back to 2015, he pled guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance. The charges stemmed from a video that surfaced online, depicting 6ix9ine, who was 18 at the time, behaving sexually suggestively with a 13-year-old girl. Another video showed the girl sitting naked on the laps of both 6ix9ine and another individual. In a third video, a man pours liquid on the girl's breasts as she sits on 6ix9ine's lap. These videos were initially uploaded to Instagram, with 6ix9ine re-sharing them on his own account. This incident set the stage for a pattern of legal cases that would follow Tekashi 6ix9ine throughout his career.

