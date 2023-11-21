6ix9ine Ordered To Pay A Woman Nearly $10 Million For Assault After Failing To Appear In Court

6ix9ine's seemingly endless legal troubles have dealt him yet another blow. The rapper now could end up having to pay a verdict of nearly $10 million to a Florida woman. According to AllHipHip, a jury in Florida awarded Alexis Salaberrios a verdict of $9.8 million after the rapper failed to appear at a civil trial earlier this year. The civil case spawned from the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, hitting Salaberrios in the head with a bottle of champagne.

In the time since the verdict, Slaaberrios claims that 6ix9ine has made it difficult for her to collect her money on purpose. She claims that he's deliberately hiding his assets. His aim being to avoid giving her the opportunity to collect what she's owed. As a result, she moved for the court to allow her to seize his income in order to make up the amount in the suit. Revisit the lawsuit from when it happened back in 2021 below.

6ix9ine Must Pay $9.8 Million

One thing 6ix9ine and his fans probably weren't expecting recently was for Drake to take shots at him. But that's exactly what happened on his new Scary Hours 3 EP. Across the new songs, Drizzy took shots at many people. Most notably, Joe Budden, Kanye West, and rival Pusha T. But on the song "Stories About My Brother" he delivers one particularly notable line. “Y’all the type to catch a charge, head to the deposition/ And act like the rapper named after the sex position" Drake says in reference to Hernandez.

Earlier this year, the rapper and some accomplices reportedly attacked producers in the Dominican Republic. The high-profile arrest that followed saw crowds of fans following him around everywhere he went. Shortly afterward, he announced on Instagram that he was forced to stay in the Dominican Republic for the next six months. What do you think of 6ix9ine being forced to pay a woman almost $10 million after failing to appear in court? Let us know in the comment section below.

