6ix9ine’s Dominican Republic Arrest Leaves Him Stuck Overseas For Six Months, But Not In Jail

There are worse places for a superstar to be stranded – especially during the winter.

BYHayley Hynes
We're used to seeing 6ix9ine land himself in hot water on American soil. For the most part, 2023 has found the New Yorker travelling around the world to engage in his usual antics. Months after falling victim to a brutal beatdown at his gym, 6ix decided to turn the tables during a trip to the Dominican Republic. This proved to his opps that he doesn't lose every fight he's involved in. At the time, the "GOOBA" hitmaker and his goons allegedly jumped a group of producers who spent time in the studio with his girl – a move that got him arrested last month.

"First I want to thank God that I am fine," 6ix shared in a statement at the time. "Thanks to everyone who has me in prayer... I feel so happy seeing you in full support." The embattled entertainer also promised he would be returning, though yesterday (November 2) we received an update that suggests otherwise. "6ix9ine reveals he's not allowed to leave the Dominican Republic for six months after he allegedly jumped two producers in the studio for his girlfriend," a tweet from @mymixtapez alleges.

What Happened to 6ix9ine in the Dominican Republic?

"He's currently not in jail. [He] isn't allowed to leave the country and go back to the US," they also noted. Seeing as winter is right around the corner, the timing of 6ix's unfortunate series of events is perhaps the best way this all could've played out for him. Not only will he avoid the blistering cold back home, but 6ix will also be clear of any American enemies plotting against him until next spring.

Being forced to spend six months in another country may sound like hell for an average person. However, 6ix9ine seems to have skyrocketed to celebrity status during his stay in the Dominican Republic. As he was staying in a courthouse awaiting his fate last month, lively protests began outside calling for his freedom. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]

