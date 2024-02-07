Jonathan Majors Sentencing Delayed Amid Dismissal Motion

A judge has delayed the sentencing of actor Jonathan Majors after the actor's legal team filed to dismiss his guilty verdict. Majors' team argued that the actor had not been given a fair trial. The argument is based on the premise that the prosecution had portrayed the actor's assault on his ex-girlfriend as intentional before eventually asking the jury to consider his actions "reckless". As a result, the presiding judge has continued Majors' case until early April.

Majors was found guilty of misdemeanor reckless assault in the third degree and a violation of harassment. However, he was acquitted on additional charges of assault and aggravated harassment. Despite this, Majors has continued to feel the professional ramifications of his verdict. The most notable of these professional consequences is that Disney has officially decided to recast Kang the Conqueror, Majors' pivotal MCU role.

Majors was also used as evidence last month to explain one of the various points that Katt Williams made in his explosive Club Shay Shay interview. "You can be Kang the Conqueror and they can still take your rabbit a-- down in two weekends," Williams noted. His comments aimed to highlight the power white women hold over Black men. Furthermore, Williams claimed that white women would also often make it abundantly clear to him that they had the power to take him down if they wanted to. "You see how he got a Black woman and she got his charges cut in half? Thank God for Meagan Good," Williams added.

Despite Williams' comments, The relationship between Majors and Good is not exactly a fan favorite. Meghan [sic], get out. He’s using you to get black women on his side,” one commentator wrote on a TMZ Instagram post last May. “I don’t think she can clean this up for him. He trying to get the black votes back, once he’s famous again, he will leave her,” theorized another.

