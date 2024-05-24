ASAP Rocky's Alleged Shooting Trial Gets Official Start Date

ASAP Rocky is accused of shooting in his childhood friend ASAP Relli's direction multiple times in 2021, grazing his hand once.

Today, a judge scheduled an official date for the beginning of ASAP Rocky's upcoming trial, after he pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree assault involving a semi-automatic firearm in January. The charges come from a 2021 incident that allegedly took place outside of a hotel in Hollywood. He's accused of pointing a gun at his former childhood friend and collaborator ASAP Relli, shooting in his direction various times, and grazing his hand once.

Superior Court Judge Karla Kerlin determined that preliminary hearings will take place on June 28 and August 2 of this year, and the trial will officially begin on October 21. ASAP Rocky was not present in court when she made her decision. Kerlin's ruling comes after Judge ML Villar ruled that there is sufficient evidence for the rapper to stand trial, despite his attorneys pushing back.

ASAP Rocky's Trial To Begin On October 21, 2024

A$AP Rocky attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the debut of the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection at Tiffany & Co. Landmark on May 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

In court today, Kerlin also noted that ASAP Rocky has until July 19 to file a planned motion to dismiss the case. After the performer entered his not-guilty pleas earlier this year, his lawyer Joe Tacopina appeared confident in his ability to prove his client's innocence and indicated that they wouldn't be seeking a plea deal. "We’re going to try the case in the courtroom,” he told reporters at the time. “And when we do, facts will come out that show that he’s truly innocent. And that he’s a victim in this case."

What do you think of ASAP Rocky's upcoming trial getting an official start date at the end of October? What about the charges he's facing? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

