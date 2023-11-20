ASAP Rocky Shooting Case Going To Trial, Judge Finds Probable Cause: Report

ASAP Rocky's court case and trial for an alleged 2021 assault in Hollywood, in which he stands accused of shooting ASAP Relli, just got some crucial updates, according to Meghann Cuniff on one end and TMZ on the other. Moreover, on Monday afternoon (November 20), the Los Angeles judge in this case ruled that there is enough probable cause, as determined by preliminary hearings, to support his present charges of two counts of first-degree assault with a firearm. As such, the case will move to a trial in the near future. Cuniff also indicated that the court will arraign the rapper on January 8.

Not only that, but according to TMZ, prosecutors submitted what they claim is video evidence on Monday of ASAP Rocky holding a gun before shooting his colleague. While he isn't very identifiable in the footage in question, attorneys opposing him from across the courtroom are dead-set on defending this. For assistance, Los Angeles Police Department detective Frank Flores testified that they found the clip while investigating the case. Throughout this testimony, the publication also reported that the New York MC remained calm and collected. Now that this is officially moving to trial, perhaps the two will reconsider reports that they were hashing out a settlement.

ASAP Rocky To Be Arraigned For Shooting Case On Jan. 8, Meghan Cuniff Reports

In addition, prosecutors also presented alleged audio-centric footage of the two shots that ASAP Rocky allegedly fired off at his fellow Mob affiliate. However, as of writing this article, there is no unquestionable footage available of the shooting itself. For those unaware, ASAP Relli claims that his group mate shot his hand, and also made various statements about his mental state throughout it all. Not only that, but the court also saw body cam footage from seven police officers. Furthermore, these cops arrived at the scene of the incident and scoured for clues, evidence, and any other relevant information present.

Prosecution Claims Rapper Holding Gun in New Video

After their efforts, they announced that they did not find a firearm anywhere on the premises. ASAP Relli's side of the story is that he and ASAP Rocky feuded for a while before this alleged shooting. His testimony alleged that the father of two put the weapon up against him, placed directly on his stomach. While he didn't shoot in that moment, Relli claims that shots rang out shortly after they moved apart- four, to be exact- and that he ran away. Contrary to police reports, Relli also alleged that he found a pair of 9mm shell casings when he returned to the supposed crime scene later that night. Law enforcement and forensics experts did not identify any fingerprints on the casings that he presented.

