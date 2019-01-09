assault case
- Music6ix9ine Sells Assets Like Car & Mansion To Cover $10 Million Judgement In Assault CaseTekashi's girlfriend's recent arrest for felony assault to him wasn't enough to overshadow the provocateur's other legal battles.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicASAP Rocky Shooting Case Going To Trial, Judge Finds Probable Cause: ReportAccording to reporter Meghann Cuniff, the rapper will be arraigned on January 8 following recent preliminary hearings.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTory Lanez Demands Prince From "L&HH" To Sit For Deposition In Assault CaseThe 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star accused Lanez of threatening him with an armed man in a settlement deal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCardi B Shares Court Photos, Reminds Fans She Didn't Plead Guilty To Hiring Men To Beat Up WomenThe case dates back to 2018 when two strip club bartenders accused the rap diva of orchestrating an assault against them over an alleged affair with Offset.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeTory Lanez's Lawyer Says Megan Thee Stallion's Gayle King Interview "Upped The Ante"Tory Lanez was in court today for a hearing about his Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeTrippie Redd Reportedly Won't Be Prosecuted For Alleged AssaultDespite probable cause, prosecutors have decided not to prosecute Trippie for his alleged assault case.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTrey Songz's Domestic Violence Case Has Been Dropped By AccuserThe lengthy dispute has now been settled. By Noah C
- CrimeBrittney Taylor Gets Phone Throwing Assault Case DismissedHopefully, Brittney learned from her mistake. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRemy Ma & Step-Daughter Are Twins At HOT 97's Summer JamThe rapper shared that she pulled some strings to give her daughter celebrity treatment at the concert.By Erika Marie
- MusicChris Brown Hoping To Settle Assault And Battery Case With Former ManagerChris Brown is hoping to work things out. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentRemy Ma Has Visual Evidence That Will Destroy Brittney Taylor's ClaimsThe visuals are apparently cut and dry.By Aida C.
- MusicJussie Smollett Case: Cook County's State Attorney Recuses HerselfA replacement has been announced.By Zaynab
- MusicJussie Smollett Hires Michael Cohen's Defense AttorneySmollett assault case is reportedly headed before a grand jury next week.By Zaynab
- MusicZ-Ro's Assault Case Involving Then-Girlfriend Just Brittany Gets DismissedHe held up his end of the deal offered by the prosecution.By Zaynab