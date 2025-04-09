Mother Of Zion Williamson's Child Arrested For Assault Of His Alleged Side Chick

BY Zachary Horvath 910 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans, out due to injury, watches from the bench during a game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 28, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)
Zion Williamson has already had plenty of issues on the court, but now, the mother of his child is causing legal havoc.

Zion Williamson, directly and indirectly, is causing yet another problem for himself off the court again. However, it really involves two women in his life. Those being former girlfriend and mother of his child, Ahkeema Love, and a current partner who has yet to be named. The former is also expecting a second which she posted about on her Instagram back in March of this year. It could be with the NBA star, but that is purely speculation at this time. Per the New York Post, Love is facing three counts of home invasion, aggravated burglary, and stalking. Moreover, her bond was set at $50,000.

The details of the entire incident are a little all over the place, but here's what we gathered. The publication says that Love first egged Zion Williamson's house, which is also where his current girlfriend is staying, on March 17. After that, Love stalked her down on Instagram and threatened her with some haunting DMs. "Don’t worry. It’s going to be your head next when I drop this baby. Count your days🙂." Then, Love went back to Zion's home, located in a gated community in Kenner, Louisiana, which she had a key for still.

Read More: Belly Doubts He'll Ever Drop Highly Anticipated Jay-Z Collab

How Many Kids Does Zion Williamson Have?

That's when Love brutalized her romantic rival inside of the home. Per the police report, she grabbed the woman's hair and hit her with keys inside of closed fist. The damage was four completely removed fingernails, a huge lump on the side of her head, as well as cuts to the eyes. Love did flee the crime scene but was eventually arrested and brought into court on Tuesday, April 8.

On top of the charges that Love is facing, she's also been ordered to stay away from the victim and hand in a pistol she reportedly had in her possession. It has not been revealed if the woman filed a restraining order against Love, however. Per Zion's ex's lawyer, Brian Capitelli, she has no previous accounts of violence. It sounds like the bond was going to be higher than $50,000, but he was able to lower it due to Love being a stay-at-home mom. The kid that Zion and Love share together is daughter whose name remains unknown.

Read More: DJ Jazzy Jeff Talks "Making Beats" Program, "Fresh Prince" Days, & Reminiscing With Will Smith

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 51.0K
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII - Feb. 9 Sports New Orleans Pelicans Shade Stephen A. Smith After Latest Zion Williamson Comments 947
Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sneakers Would You Pay $25K For Zion Williamson's Game-Worn Nike Shoes? 843
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.1K