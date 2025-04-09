Mother Of Zion Williamson's Child Arrested For Assault Of His Alleged Side Chick

Zion Williamson, directly and indirectly, is causing yet another problem for himself off the court again. However, it really involves two women in his life. Those being former girlfriend and mother of his child, Ahkeema Love, and a current partner who has yet to be named. The former is also expecting a second which she posted about on her Instagram back in March of this year. It could be with the NBA star, but that is purely speculation at this time. Per the New York Post, Love is facing three counts of home invasion, aggravated burglary, and stalking. Moreover, her bond was set at $50,000.

The details of the entire incident are a little all over the place, but here's what we gathered. The publication says that Love first egged Zion Williamson's house, which is also where his current girlfriend is staying, on March 17. After that, Love stalked her down on Instagram and threatened her with some haunting DMs. "Don’t worry. It’s going to be your head next when I drop this baby. Count your days🙂." Then, Love went back to Zion's home, located in a gated community in Kenner, Louisiana, which she had a key for still.

How Many Kids Does Zion Williamson Have?

That's when Love brutalized her romantic rival inside of the home. Per the police report, she grabbed the woman's hair and hit her with keys inside of closed fist. The damage was four completely removed fingernails, a huge lump on the side of her head, as well as cuts to the eyes. Love did flee the crime scene but was eventually arrested and brought into court on Tuesday, April 8.