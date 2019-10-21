alleged
- MusicChris Brown Puts Alleged Usher Beef To Rest, Praises Super Bowl Halftime ShowFor those unaware, Breezy allegedly attacked his fellow R&B star at his 34th birthday party, although that remains quite muddy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPusha T Slams Kanye West In Allegedly Leaked Text Messages"Don’t blame me, Kanye. I would never shoot anybody for you, you would snitch on me," the Virginia MC allegedly told his former friend.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipEazy The Block Captain Thinks Remy Ma Affair Got Him A Bag In New Alleged Audio LeaksIn this new clip that supposedly features the battle rapper, he allegedly considers being on "Love & Hip Hop" and profiting off this scandal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDiddy Gets Letter From Cassie's Friend Detailing His Alleged AbuseTiffany Red attended one of the parties that the singer detailed in her lawsuit against Sean Combs, and gave weight to the claims.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsAdele Claims To Be Married To Rich Paul Again During A Recent Comedy ShowThe fact that she claimed it in this setting has us wondering. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSoulja Boy Might Get Sued By Rico Recklezz Over Alleged $100K HitThe Chi-town rapper spoke to DJ Vlad about his 2016 beef with the viral rap pioneer, joking that he might still chase that bag for his threats.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipLil Meech's Alleged New Flame Reportedly Takes Shots At Summer WalkerIt's tea time again for Meech and Summer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKevin McCall Must Pay Ex-Girlfriend $1.5 Million For Alleged Assault On FreewaySince the artist stopped responding to the suit, the court awarded his partner with a default judgement.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicShy Glizzy Will Not Face Charges For Alleged Gun Incident With Ex-GirlfriendBack in May, the D.C. MC allegedly threatened his ex Amaya Colon with a firearm.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCoolio's Estate Receives $173K Demand From Alleged Assault VictimSaid money would stem from a decade-old default judgment in an assault case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipNe-Yo Spotted Partying With Alleged Baby MamaEarlier this year, the R&B star finalized his divorce from Crystal Renay and apparently had a child with another woman- who he was recently spotted clubbing with.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors: New Texts Allegedly Show Victim Admitting FaultThe actor's attorney brought up alleged messages that show the alleged victim saying she was the one to instigate violence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipLil Durk's Alleged Baby Mama Rants On InstagramTravonna continued to call out Durkio for not being present in his alleged son's life, and the truth behind that hasn't gotten clearer since.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChloe Bailey Sets The Record Straight With Tinashe: "No Beef"Social media previously speculated on possible "beef" between Chloe Bailey and Tinashe, but both artists have swiftly shut down those rumors.By Angela Savage
- SportsDeshaun Watson's Alleged Behavior Detailed By Massage TherapistThe massage therapist spoke to Sports Illustrated about her experience with Deshaun Watson.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeDrake Sued For $250K Over Alleged Nightclub AssaultDrake, Odell Beckham Jr, and Younes Bendjima are also implicated in the lawsuit.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeIyanna Mayweather Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing NBA Youngboy's Baby MamaFloyd Mayweather's daughter, Iyanna, has been arrested for felony aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing NBA YoungBoy's baby mama.By Lynn S.
- SportsAntonio Brown's Lawyer Attempts To Withdraw From Sexual Assault CaseAntonio Brown's case was opened back in September.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsMeek Mill & His Pregnant Rumoured Girlfriend Attend "Bad Boys For Life" PremiereMilan announced her pregnancy in December.By Lynn S.
- SportsAntonio Brown's Raiders Grievance Hits Snag Due To Alleged Text MessagesBrown is being accused of explicitly asking for a release.By Alexander Cole