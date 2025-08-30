The Young Thug snitching scandal continues to develop and spawn new angles as the days pass. We have seen folks outside YSL share their thoughts on the matter and take sides. But now it appears that Lil Baby, who's showed his allegiance towards Thugger, is putting his feelings on wax.
It relates to Gunna, who he also has had issues with since the sprawling YSL RICO trial. The plea deal the former took put their differences in motion and its led to ton of subliminal digs at each other. More of the same is allegedly happening again on a new snippet from "Wham."
In the teaser of "Otha Boy" caught by Kurrco and Lil Baby Snippets, the "Freestyle" MC sends some warning shots and also allegedly taunts Offset in the process. "Make a rapper take his clothes off, that boy a male stripper / [...] Push up on 'em at the gym, I hope a n**** do they push-ups."
The latter bar is maybe the clearest shot at Wunna as he's been improving his fitness over the last couple of years. He's also documented quite frequently on his social media. But again, take all of this with a grain of salt as Lil Baby doesn't namedrop Gunna nor Offset.
Lil Baby The Leak$
The alleged Offset angle is an interesting one though as their differences have mostly been speculatory at best. But if Lil Baby is sending strays at the former Migos rapper, it may be due to the fact that the latter and Gunna are super tight.
Overall, though, this entire situation with Gunna, Young Thug, Lil Baby, and more is confusing and muddy. But at the same time, everyone is on the edge of the seats and waiting to see how this plays out going forward.
But outside the dissing angle, this Lil Baby preview is from his upcoming project, The Leak$. It's dropping this coming Friday, September 5. There will be 17 cuts with features from Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, LUCKI, and more.