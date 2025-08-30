Lil Baby Allegedly Disses Gunna & Offset In Snippet From "The Leak$"

BY Zachary Horvath 516 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat
Dec 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Lil Baby walks court-side during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Lil Baby and Gunna have taken many subliminal shots at each other for a couple of years now, but with the Young Thug scandal, its amplified.

The Young Thug snitching scandal continues to develop and spawn new angles as the days pass. We have seen folks outside YSL share their thoughts on the matter and take sides. But now it appears that Lil Baby, who's showed his allegiance towards Thugger, is putting his feelings on wax.

It relates to Gunna, who he also has had issues with since the sprawling YSL RICO trial. The plea deal the former took put their differences in motion and its led to ton of subliminal digs at each other. More of the same is allegedly happening again on a new snippet from "Wham."

In the teaser of "Otha Boy" caught by Kurrco and Lil Baby Snippets, the "Freestyle" MC sends some warning shots and also allegedly taunts Offset in the process. "Make a rapper take his clothes off, that boy a male stripper / [...] Push up on 'em at the gym, I hope a n**** do they push-ups."

The latter bar is maybe the clearest shot at Wunna as he's been improving his fitness over the last couple of years. He's also documented quite frequently on his social media. But again, take all of this with a grain of salt as Lil Baby doesn't namedrop Gunna nor Offset.

Read More: Metro Boomin's 11 Most Iconic Beats Of The 2020s... So Far

Lil Baby The Leak$

The alleged Offset angle is an interesting one though as their differences have mostly been speculatory at best. But if Lil Baby is sending strays at the former Migos rapper, it may be due to the fact that the latter and Gunna are super tight.

Overall, though, this entire situation with Gunna, Young Thug, Lil Baby, and more is confusing and muddy. But at the same time, everyone is on the edge of the seats and waiting to see how this plays out going forward.

But outside the dissing angle, this Lil Baby preview is from his upcoming project, The Leak$. It's dropping this coming Friday, September 5. There will be 17 cuts with features from Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, LUCKI, and more.

Read More: Gina Huynh: Inside The Years Of Love, Abuse, & Loyalty To Diddy

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 73.3K
Philadelphia 76ers v Houston Rockets Music Young Thug & 21 Savage Discuss Gunna & Unfoonk In Alleged Leaked Jail Call 1.7K
Syndication: The Tennessean Music Lil Baby Reveals Official Tracklist And Release Date For "The Leak$" 4.2K
Lil Baby New Album Four Weeks After The Leaks Hip Hop News Music Lil Baby Announces New Album Dropping Just Four Weeks After Upcoming "The Leak$" 3.8K
Comments 1