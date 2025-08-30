Young Thug & 21 Savage Discuss Gunna & Unfoonk In Alleged Leaked Jail Call

The massive wave of alleged Young Thug audio leaks continues as he supposedly discussed Gunna and Unfoonk's plea deal.

Young Thug remains the hot topic going into this weekend as he continues to face severe backlash. He may be against it even more though as another handful of alleged leaked audio has arisen. As caught by Live Bitez, Hip Hop N More, and Kurrco, this time it involves the YSL boss allegedly talking to 21 Savage.

In the audio from the latter two sources, they allegedly discuss rappers going after Gunna. Lil Baby or "WHAM," as they refer to him on the call, is who they mainly focus on, though. 21 Savage believes that those dissing Wunna are just doing it for clout. He holds the position that no one should be trash talking anyone unless the time is right.

He then allegedly adds that Lil Baby prematurely did so after unfollowing his "Drip Too Hard" collaborator. That's where Thug interjected claiming that a social media unfollow is "lil' boy sh*t" and that he's never dissed Gunna.

Conversely, he believes that Lil Durk did. But where Young Thug does agree with 21 is that Lil Baby "jumped the gun" on going after his former friend.

Again, this is alleged audio, so please take it with a grain of salt.

Young Thug Snitching

As for the Live Bitez clip, the "Now" artists, potentially over a jail phone call, chat about Thugger's older brother, Unfoonk. They allegedly discuss his plea deal, which granted him freedom from the YSL RICO trial. This has been a talking point amid the flurry of snitching allegations that Thugger's been up against since August 27.

Yesterday, August 29, he claimed that he told Unfoonk to take the offer on X. "My brother would’ve road the whole trip out but when them guys took the plea I told my brada to take it too, n**** had just did 12 years and ain wanna put my mama thru that again #freeunfoonk."

However, in this alleged audio, 21 tells Thug he thought he heard that he told his sibling to take it. JEFFERY tells him that he did nothing of the sort. Overall, this entire situation continues to get messier by the minute.

We have to imagine though that things are only going to get worse for those not on Thug's side. That would include folks like Ralo, who claims that the luminary turns everyone in Atlanta against each other.

