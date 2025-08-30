For those unaware, the general circle around YSL is going through a lot of rifts and lines being drawn in the sand right now. All of this stems from Thugger's alleged leaked police interrogation in which he mentions Peewee Roscoe and others, his disses towards folks like Wunna and Yak Gotti, Roscoe's own allegations against the likes of Duke and Ralo, and the other side's call-outs of presumed hypocrisy and fake outrage. All in all, it's a lot to take in.

In fact, this also led to some other alleged audio clips and allegedly leaked jail calls to surface. One of them features Young Thug and 21 Savage talking about Gunna, specifically how other rappers like Lil Durk or Lil Baby possibly "jumped the gun" by dissing him. The "Want Me Dead" collaborators also discussed Thug's brother Unfoonk and his plea deal, which is another point of controversy for many fans.

QC P & Young Thug

However, in addition to all that, a new clip surfaced on Twitter via GUNNA DAILY. In the alleged audio clip, Thugger and Savage react to Gunna's Lil Baby diss on his 2023 album, a Gift & a Curse. "You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat," he rapped on the single "bread & butter." Presumably, this refers to snitching allegations against Quality Control's Pierre "P" Thomas, which Thug even allegedly told Baby about or at least referenced in another alleged audio clip.