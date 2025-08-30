Freddie Gibbs Reacts To Young Thug Scandal By Referencing His Gunna Diss

Young Thug may have real beef with Gunna, but people may forget that Freddie Gibbs has a deep-rooted dislike for him, too. In fact, it may be even more venomous. So, it's not too shocking to see that the Gary, Indiana native is sharing his thoughts on the feud between the ATL legends.

Right now, tensions may be higher than ever before as the YSL collective is in the middle of a civil war. Earlier this week, alleged audio of Young Thug name dropping Peewee Roscoe went viral. He allegedly did so during a police interrogation, leading many to believe that he snitched.

Thugger, as well as Roscoe, have adamantly denied this. In tandem, folks have been siding with Gunna. But it seems like Gangsta Gibbs is siding with the YSL boss and reminding everyone that Wunna is still the problem. As caught by DJ Akademiks, the Alfredo 2 rap star is doing so by referencing his old snitch comments from 2020 in a tweet.

"When I said them n****s was on crime stoppers n****s said I was hatin," he expressed. If you don't know what Gibbs is calling back to, here's a quick refresher. Back in 2019 Louisiana rapper Tec was beefing with Young Thug.

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

To taunt him, he reposted a clip of Gunna allegedly on a show called Crime Stoppers. In it, he spoke to a reporter about a crime his cousin was accused of committing. While Wunna mostly denied his relative of doing anything unlawful, people accused him of snitching.

Months after, Gunna denied being on the program, but did admit that it was him the video. However, it was taken from a regular local news broadcast. Moreover, he said he had no involvement in the situation his cousin was in.

After his response is when Gibbs chimed in with a tweet in 2020. "If u was on crime stoppers TV u a snitch. Ain’t no way around it." He didn't name Gunna directly, but it's easy to surmise who he was talking about.

Freddie's hatred for the "fuk u mean" MC has remained strong till this day. He labeled him a "rat" on the Alfredo 2 track "Lavish Habits." "Gunna dissed me and took a plea, he a rat bastard."

It will be interesting to see if Thug reacts to his supposed ally's post. He's definitely got his hands full right now, with Ralo and the internet ragging on him for the last couple of days.

Thug hasn't said much about Gunna during this stretch though outside of an alleged phone call with 21 Savage. There, he said people "jumped the gun" on dissing his foe some time ago, presumably while he was in jail.