Freddie Gibbs Reacts To Young Thug Scandal By Referencing His Gunna Diss

BY Zachary Horvath 482 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ACL Music Festival 2021 - Weekend 2
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Rapper Freddie Gibbs performs on stage during weekend two of the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 09, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/FilmMagic)
Freddie Gibbs has had it out for Gunna even before Young Thug. Their beef dates back to 2020 and has stayed alive ever since.

Young Thug may have real beef with Gunna, but people may forget that Freddie Gibbs has a deep-rooted dislike for him, too. In fact, it may be even more venomous. So, it's not too shocking to see that the Gary, Indiana native is sharing his thoughts on the feud between the ATL legends.

Right now, tensions may be higher than ever before as the YSL collective is in the middle of a civil war. Earlier this week, alleged audio of Young Thug name dropping Peewee Roscoe went viral. He allegedly did so during a police interrogation, leading many to believe that he snitched.

Thugger, as well as Roscoe, have adamantly denied this. In tandem, folks have been siding with Gunna. But it seems like Gangsta Gibbs is siding with the YSL boss and reminding everyone that Wunna is still the problem. As caught by DJ Akademiks, the Alfredo 2 rap star is doing so by referencing his old snitch comments from 2020 in a tweet.

"When I said them n****s was on crime stoppers n****s said I was hatin," he expressed. If you don't know what Gibbs is calling back to, here's a quick refresher. Back in 2019 Louisiana rapper Tec was beefing with Young Thug.

Read More: Pusha T & Kanye West Beef, Explained

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

To taunt him, he reposted a clip of Gunna allegedly on a show called Crime Stoppers. In it, he spoke to a reporter about a crime his cousin was accused of committing. While Wunna mostly denied his relative of doing anything unlawful, people accused him of snitching.

Months after, Gunna denied being on the program, but did admit that it was him the video. However, it was taken from a regular local news broadcast. Moreover, he said he had no involvement in the situation his cousin was in.

After his response is when Gibbs chimed in with a tweet in 2020. "If u was on crime stoppers TV u a snitch. Ain’t no way around it." He didn't name Gunna directly, but it's easy to surmise who he was talking about.

Freddie's hatred for the "fuk u mean" MC has remained strong till this day. He labeled him a "rat" on the Alfredo 2 track "Lavish Habits." "Gunna dissed me and took a plea, he a rat bastard."

It will be interesting to see if Thug reacts to his supposed ally's post. He's definitely got his hands full right now, with Ralo and the internet ragging on him for the last couple of days.

Thug hasn't said much about Gunna during this stretch though outside of an alleged phone call with 21 Savage. There, he said people "jumped the gun" on dissing his foe some time ago, presumably while he was in jail.

Read More: Ranking The Best New And Upcoming Air Jordan 5 Releases

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
"Dutch" Atlanta Premiere Music Young Thug & Gunna Timeline: YSL Records, RICO Case & Beef 3.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.3K
Ralo Young Thug Turns Every Atlanta Against Each Other Hip Hop News Music Ralo Claims Young Thug Turns Everyone In Atlanta Against Each Other 2.1K
gunna-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-2 Music Young Thug Calls Out Snitching Rappers Amid Gunna Tensions 2.8K
Comments 0