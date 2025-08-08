Lil Baby and Gunna still lay claim to one of the most iconic trap duos of the past decade, a history that may never get another chapter. Due to the latter's YSL RICO plea deal controversy, the former's loyalty to Young Thug caused the Drip Harder duo to fall apart.

Since that rift around early 2023, both MCs have supposedly spoken on the falling out, whether directly or subliminally... Allegedly. In that last category, Akademiks TV caught another example on Twitter thanks to a Wunna song title on his new album The Last Wun.

The track is called "cfwm" (Can't F**k With Me), and some fans reportedly think this might be a subtle diss to Baby's new label CBFW (Can't Be F***ed With). Of course, this is a big speculative reach, so take it with a grain of salt. After all, Lil Baby denied dissing Gunna on his recent album WHAM.

As such, perhaps the connections fans continue to draw are more coincidental than anything. Regardless, they still speak to a tension in these hip-hop spaces that still hasn't settled.

Gunna New Album

"I don't got no relationship," Lil Baby said of Gunna during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God. He said he doesn't see them collaborating again in the future.

"The Internet will say anything... You know how many hits I got? That don't even make sense," Baby remarked, specifically addressing the online opinion that he can't make a hit without his "Drip Too Hard" partner. "I only see what I gotta see. And I try my best to just keep going. I don't feed into that. I don't read comments and all that. Some s**t just be the headline and you got to see it. But for the most part, I don't even get into s**t like that."