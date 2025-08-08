Fans Speculate That Gunna Subtly Dissed Lil Baby On New Album "The Last Wun"

Lil Baby and Gunna have both been very busy after their falling out, whether it's with new label projects or their own solo material.

Lil Baby and Gunna still lay claim to one of the most iconic trap duos of the past decade, a history that may never get another chapter. Due to the latter's YSL RICO plea deal controversy, the former's loyalty to Young Thug caused the Drip Harder duo to fall apart.

Since that rift around early 2023, both MCs have supposedly spoken on the falling out, whether directly or subliminally... Allegedly. In that last category, Akademiks TV caught another example on Twitter thanks to a Wunna song title on his new album The Last Wun.

The track is called "cfwm" (Can't F**k With Me), and some fans reportedly think this might be a subtle diss to Baby's new label CBFW (Can't Be F***ed With). Of course, this is a big speculative reach, so take it with a grain of salt. After all, Lil Baby denied dissing Gunna on his recent album WHAM.

As such, perhaps the connections fans continue to draw are more coincidental than anything. Regardless, they still speak to a tension in these hip-hop spaces that still hasn't settled.

Read More: Gunna’s Lawyer Claims He Did Not Snitch Amid Alleged Young Thug & Lil Baby Disses

Gunna New Album

"I don't got no relationship," Lil Baby said of Gunna during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God. He said he doesn't see them collaborating again in the future.

"The Internet will say anything... You know how many hits I got? That don't even make sense," Baby remarked, specifically addressing the online opinion that he can't make a hit without his "Drip Too Hard" partner. "I only see what I gotta see. And I try my best to just keep going. I don't feed into that. I don't read comments and all that. Some s**t just be the headline and you got to see it. But for the most part, I don't even get into s**t like that."

Meanwhile, Gunna supposedly dissed Young Thug on The Last Wun, so there are other narrative developments that could inspire even more of a firestorm. But at the end of the day, all these dynamics aren't super clear. Does Wunna even deserve this animosity or is misinformation still plaguing this? Either way, the lines are drawn.

Read More: Lil Baby Ditches "Dominique" And Announces "The Leak$" Project Instead With Stacked Feature List

